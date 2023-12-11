Emperor T-Jiga’s new single 'Sugar' draws inspiration from Osibisa and Fela Kuti

Emperor T-Jiga

Source: Ebenezer Akandurugo, Contributor

Emperor T-Jiga, one of the top stars in the music industry, has released a new single titled "Sugar" inspired by the legendary Osibisa and infused with elements of Fela Kuti's music, produced by Gaf Beatz.

The song features a fusion of pop and Afrobeat, creating a unique and captivating sound that is sure to captivate listeners.



Emperor T-Jiga's musical style is a blend of various genres, and "Sugar" is a perfect example of his ability to seamlessly fuse different influences into a cohesive and infectious track.



The song's groovy rhythms, catchy hooks, and vibrant instrumentation are reminiscent of the classic sounds of Osibisa, while also incorporating the revolutionary spirit and funky vibes of Fela Kuti's music.

With "Sugar", Emperor T-Jiga continues to showcase his versatility as an artiste and his passion for creating music that is both innovative and rooted in tradition.



The song is a celebration of life, love, and the power of music to uplift and inspire, making it a perfect addition to any playlist.



"Sugar" is sure to add to the artiste's growing discography and provide an exciting new addition to his repertoire.