Empress Gifty and husband ‘lovey-dovey’ on social media again

Popular gospel musician, Gifty Adorye, known in the showbiz circles as Empress Gifty, has been spotted on social media displaying public affection to her husband.



The gospel musician has on countless occasions seized opportunities to flaunt her husband and Valentine’s Day couldn’t have gone without another of such displays.



In a video shared on her Instagram page on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022, the outspoken gospel singer shared a couch with her husband as they recorded themselves while sharing a kiss and touching each other’s hands.

In what looked like a reception to an unknown establishment, the two, although they had their faces covered with face masks, had their eyes lit up in smiles.



Fans on social media wished them well.



Aside from Empress Gifty, several other Ghanaian celebrities including Stacey Amoateng, Sister Derby, Nana Akua Addo among others flaunted their partners on social media.



