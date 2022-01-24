Empress Gifty courts controversy with 'US$40,000 music video'

Netizens react to Empress Gifty's post

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, in an interview disclosed that she spent a massive sum of US$40,000 in the production of her hit single, 'Eye Woaa’ released this year.



She explained that her love for quality drives her to invest in her music.



"I want to talk about my music video, the costume itself people have taken screenshots of it. I just want to reveal how much I spent for people to appreciate the worth of the whole thing. That video you see, I spent $40,000 in shooting it.

"You will be shocked if I tell you how much I spent in shooting my single 'Odi Yompo'. You are shocked because I quoted the price in dollars but when it comes to myself and the team it is possible for us. I want quality things, I want beautiful things," she disclosed.



Some Ghanaians reacting to the interview posted by blogger, thosecalledcelebs on Instagram, tagged the musician as a 'liar'



A post shared by a netizen by the name of Mrs Ofinnigan said, “Why are people always lying.. why not just tell the truth and be free. First of all, if she has that kind of money why did she do that fundraising and second of all what was the money used for .. unnecessary pressure aaah.”



One Denise also said “250,000 ghana cedis yooo yati wai. God would have appreciated if you won 250,000 souls anyway congrats.”



