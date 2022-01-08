Empress Gifty discloses why her husband loves her to bits

Empress Gifty talks about her husband, career

Mrs. Gifty Adorye popularly known as ‘Empress Gify’ has established that she isn’t the type of wife who depends on a husband to provide all her needs and this according to her, is the reason why her husband loves her immensely.



The popular gospel singer said her flashy lifestyle on social media coupled with the fact that her husband is a politician creates the impression that she lavishly spends her husband’s money on material things.



But tackling this widespread perception, Empress Gifty said she works hard for her money and keeps the home despite her busy schedules.



The ‘Eye Woa’ crooner said all she needs is not to be restricted from pursuing her music career and that has been granted by her husband.

“I am a type of woman who isn’t moved by money. If I love a man, I don’t want his money. Never! I’m focused on keeping the home. All I need is the freedom to work. I like to work for my own money and I don’t want to depend on a man. Because my husband has seen all these traits about me, he has given me the go-ahead to solely take charge of my ministry and he loves that about me. He really loves me because of this and that is my happiness,” she stated in a live video.



Earlier, the gospel singer appealed to the public to desist from trolling members of her family, particularly, her husband whenever she is being discussed o social media.



Empress during an interview with Hitz FM stated that she gets emotional anytime critics constantly attack her husband, Mr. Hopeson Adorye, and children.



