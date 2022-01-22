Empress Gifty inks performance deal with GMA USA 2022

Gospel musician Empress Gifty

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

2022 is set to be another record-breaking year for gospel singer Empress Gifty.

After headlining all the great musical concerts in Ghana, and South Africa, she has now inked a new performance deal with Don Music Production, the organisers of Ghana Music Awards USA for their 2022 upcoming Nominees Announcement which is scheduled to happen on April 16, at Grand Roosevelt Ballroom, 2 Hudson Street, Yonkers, NY 10701. She will also perform at the main scheduled to place on 20th August at the Lincoln Theater.



Ghana Music Awards USA is an event that seeks to reward, celebrate and recognise, hard-working musical talent from Ghana thereby promoting Ghanaian Music and the culture in the diaspora.



GMA-USA is the most prioritised and patronized Ghanaian event in America.

Empress Gifty is expected to perform all her hit song's with her band and in an interview indicated that "I don’t see any decline for Ghana gospel music in the near future. Rather, 2022 promises to be much more exciting and with this contract and performance opportunity the whole should prepare to experience the best from me and my team.



According to the CEO of Ghana Music Awards-USA, Mr Dennis Boafo also known as Don D, Empress Gifty and one other popular Gospel artiste were pencilled for this event because of their style of performance and their vocal delivery. He believes Empress Gifty after performing on major shows in Ghana during the festive season is ready to shake the Ghanaian communities in America with her songs and performance.