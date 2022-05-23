Empress Gifty predicts Shatta Wale’s future

Empress Gifty narrates her dream

Empress Gifty shares a vision she had on social media

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale appear in gospel singer's dream



Shatta Wale on record to have slammed MUSIGA



Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has predicted that Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale will become the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) one day.



According to the gospel artiste in a video that has since gone viral, had a vision where she saw herself as the ‘self-acclaimed’ Dancehall artiste’s vice president for MUSIGA.



“I had a vision and in the vision, it was written that 'Shatta Wale; MUSIGA president, first vice Empress Gifty, second vice Sark, third vice Stonebwoy'.



“I knew immediately it was a solid team. Ghana will be very sweet,” she said in an Instagram post.

Explaining her vision, Empress Gifty also added that in her dream, she saw Shatta Wale releasing a press statement that he was going to give a lot of money to gospel artistes.



“Shatta released a press statement that all Ghanaian gospel musicians, you understand, everybody, no music for one year.



“I will give everybody loan, come chop money, a lot of money, adding that with regards to the award schemes he will teach them a lesson and do logistics awards,” she said.



Shatta Wale has been a critic of MUSIGA as he has opined that the union has on countless cases failed to fight for the welfare of members.



