Empress Gifty releases captivating video for 'Eye Woaa'

Ghanaian gospel dynamo, Empress Gifty has finally released much-awaited video for her song “Eye Woaa.”

The song talks about how God can turn one’s life around in a short space of time.



Video for the thanksgiving song was shot and directed by Skywebb videos.



Empress Gifty was seen in the video rejecting gold and other riches and unflinchingly following God believing Him for a miracle.



Interestingly, her belief in God paid off, as her life was turned around.

Eye Woaa is to show appreciation to the unending mercies and goodness of God.



Mixed and produced by one of the nation’s finest sound engineers, Rev. Shadrach Yawson affectionately called Sha, is available on all digital music platforms.



Watch the new video below:



