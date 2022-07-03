0
Empress Gifty stranded at the New York airport, as airline misplaces her luggage

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel songstress, Empress Gifty, also known as Mrs Gifty Adorye has disclosed that her luggage has been misplaced after boarding Turkish airline to her travel destination in New York.

Speaking in a recorded live video on Facebook, the outspoken songstress indicated that just one luggage of she boarded her flight with can’t be found, five clear days after arriving at her destination.

According to her, the Turkish airline staffs in Ghana keep peddling untruth and lies about the whereabouts of her luggage and are not answering any of her calls anymore.

The beautiful Empress Gifty however disclosed that she travelled for a purpose and that her luggage contains her dresses and other valuables hence can’t be taken for a ride or for granted.

She therefore revealed that she will file a legal suit against the Turkish airline for their gross irresponsibility for making her stranded.

