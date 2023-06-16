1
Menu
Entertainment

‘Empress Lupita’ and ‘God Papa the Greatest’ appeared in court without a lawyer

Video Archive
Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Chayah, alias 'Godpapa the Greatest,' and Jocelyn Chayah, alias 'Empress Lupita God Muzaria,' were said to have made an appearance in court without a lawyer.

The TikTok stars, who have been accused of murdering two of their three children, made their second appearance in a Tema District Magistrate Court on Thursday, June 15, 2023, for trial, according to a graphic.com.gh report.

Consequently, the court took notice that the couple lacked an attorney, and to resolve the situation, they have been directed to Legal Aid for the services of a lawyer.

They are expected to reappear in court on June 26, 2023, and have currently been referred to undergo psychiatric assessment.

Background

The viral social media couple, suspected to be mentally-deranged and in need of medical attention, are suspected to have killed and buried two of their children.

The police picked up the couple and arraigned them at the TDC Magistrate Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Prior to that, the third boy, the youngest, reportedly fled home, and in a recent interview with KofiTV, he narrated some of his experiences in his parent's care before he left home.

The ‘Rastafarian’ couple recently became a sensation on social media, specifically TikTok, with the names ‘Godpapa the Greatest’ and ‘Empress Lupita’.

They have shared many videos narrating their lifestyle, the kind of food they eat, why they decided to quit running a church, and why they are no longer Christians.

Watch the video below:



EB/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains