‘Empress Lupita’ and ‘God Papa the Greatest’ appeared in court without a lawyer

Daniel Chayah, alias 'Godpapa the Greatest,' and Jocelyn Chayah, alias 'Empress Lupita God Muzaria,' were said to have made an appearance in court without a lawyer.

The TikTok stars, who have been accused of murdering two of their three children, made their second appearance in a Tema District Magistrate Court on Thursday, June 15, 2023, for trial, according to a graphic.com.gh report.



Consequently, the court took notice that the couple lacked an attorney, and to resolve the situation, they have been directed to Legal Aid for the services of a lawyer.



They are expected to reappear in court on June 26, 2023, and have currently been referred to undergo psychiatric assessment.



Background



The viral social media couple, suspected to be mentally-deranged and in need of medical attention, are suspected to have killed and buried two of their children.



The police picked up the couple and arraigned them at the TDC Magistrate Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Prior to that, the third boy, the youngest, reportedly fled home, and in a recent interview with KofiTV, he narrated some of his experiences in his parent's care before he left home.



The ‘Rastafarian’ couple recently became a sensation on social media, specifically TikTok, with the names ‘Godpapa the Greatest’ and ‘Empress Lupita’.



They have shared many videos narrating their lifestyle, the kind of food they eat, why they decided to quit running a church, and why they are no longer Christians.



Watch the video below:







