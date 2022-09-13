0
Enam sparks classic traditional rhythms on ‘Wuieve’ EP

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian songstress Enam KeteKu Angela, known by her stage name as “Enam”, has debuted her maiden “Wuieve” Extended Play (EP) which has soothing traditional rhythms.

     The six-track EP, which features award-winning Highlife artiste Akwaboah, is a well-curated masterpiece ranging from African classics to dance floor bangers.

     According to Enam, she decided to name the EP “Wuieve”, which means number twelve (12) in the Ewe language, because she had a birthmark of twelve toes and believes she is destined for greatness.

     The powerful singer further revealed that her mystic twelve toes caused her to focus more on music since that was the only thing that made her feel at ease.

“This is not just an extended play. These are the messages of my musical spirits, true feelings on beats. So let the story begin and let the chants flow,” she said.

     When asked about what inspired her to pursue music, Enam said her genre, which is dubbed Afro Spiritual, was influenced by the “Hadzivodushis” (music goddess) of the “Yeweh” Shrine in the Volta Region. 

     ”I started my musical journey from the shrine where her love for music grew stronger when she was singing with her great-grandmothers in her early childhood days.

     ”I always feel I am meant for greatness because of my unique abilities. I want to use my exceptional style of music to broadcast the originality of Ghanaian music to the world,” she said.

