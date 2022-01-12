England Immigration detains Popcaan over alleged possession of firearms

Popcaan held in England after report was made of him being a gang leader

Jamaican deejay, singer and songwriter, Andre Hugh Sutherland, professionally known as Popcaan, has disclosed he has been detained for more than three hours by the England Immigration over false claims.



He took to his social media page, today, January 12, 2022, to announce this to his huge followers.



According to the Jamaican artiste, someone had sent information to England from Jamaica alleging that he was a leader of a notorious group, in a tweet shared on his official Twitter account on January 12, 2022.

“I would like to know why someone with authority in Jamaica send information to England immigration that I’m a gang leader and I got charged with firearm, this is not cool at all from my own country, why I have to be sitting in immigration for over 3 hours??,” he shared.



The artiste recently appealed to the government of Jamaica and Ghana under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set up a direct flight from Jamaica to Ghana to avoid transits into different countries before getting home to Jamaica.



In this message shared by the Popcaan, it read “Happy new year everyone, to the government of Ghana and Jamaica, we need a straight flight from Jamaica to Ghana!!! Make it happen please, thanks in advance.”



