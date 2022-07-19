Enhancing my body attracted men ten times more - Fantana claims

Female composer, Fantana

Ghanaian female composer, Fantana, has disclosed that she has gained more attention from men after she enhanced her body.



According to the artiste in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, she got her body enhanced to build her confidence so she could wear anything she so pleased.



“I always attracted people but getting body enhancement I won't lie has attracted men 10 times more.



“Even before I did my surgery people still liked me and I did it for myself just to be able to be more confident. I don't have to worry about hiding my stomach or can't wear something because my butt is too small,” she disclosed.

Adding to the fact that she had fixed her body, she went on to say, “A lot of women fix their bodies for themselves and not for men.”



Fantana when asked if she would undergo a procedure in Ghana noted that she was privileged to grow up in America, should she want to change anything about her body again, she would travel to America.



“I did what makes me happy. Anything about enhancement I want to do, I wouldn't do it in Ghana I would just do it in America or somewhere.



“Cosmetic surgery is expensive depending on the currency. It depends on the procedure you are doing. There are lots of different types that you can do,” she added.



