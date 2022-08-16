Enjoy sex before marriage – Media personality

Media Personality, Kyerewaa Shoddy

Media Personality, Kyerewaa Shoddy, has encouraged couples to enjoy sex before marriage.

According to her, there is no love, joy, feeling, or happiness in marriage if the couple doesn’t have sex before marriage and this causes the marriage to die off quickly.



In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on the best adult TV show “In Bed with Adwen” aired on e.tv Ghana, Kyerewaa Shoddy said,



“The marriage becomes useless and there is no feeling because the truth is marriage needs sex to work as well and this is why I always advise couples whether married or not to have a lot of sex.”



She believes that doing this will prevent a lot of marriages from being destroyed.

“Sex is one of the leading causes of broken homes and marriages in our country today because a lot of them were told to get married before having sex,” she stated.



She furthered that most often, people choose their partners based on their physique and expect to have good sexual experiences but they get disappointed when they do.



“Your physique does not determine how good or bad you’ll be in bed so we should have a taste of ourselves to be sure if we want to have sex with each other for the rest of our lives before proceeding to marriage as marriage is for life,” she noted.



The media personality advised that from personal experience, all couples should endeavour to have sex before getting married to avoid disappointments.