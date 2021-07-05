‘Enkoyie Nation’: Ghana deserves better – Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian Musician, Kwaw Kese

According to Kwaw Kese, things happening in Ghana is beyond human comprehension. And calls for Ghanaians to demand better because they deserve it.

The rapper shared his vexations in a video on his Instagram page. He pointed out the sad reality of Ghana’s economy and social state.



Speaking in Fante (local Ghanaian dialect), he said, “Right now, you can all see that things are not going on well in Ghana. Everything is not going on well, and innocent people are being killed and all that. I am going to urinate. By the time I come back, fuel prices would increase. That is all they know.”



“We deserve better. Ghanaians deserve better. Ghana deserves better than what is going on right now. If you decide to speak up, you will talk forever because you will not understand what is happening. The things happening is incomprehensible. Enkoyie Nation,” he continued.

Celebrities including Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Lydia Forson and Stonebwoy have added their voices to the masses as they protest military brutality and champion #Fixthecountry.



