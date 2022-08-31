0
Menu
Entertainment

Ennwai releases new banger featuring Guru and Natty Lee

Ennwai Ah Like Dat Cover1 Ghanaian sensational Afro-Fusion artist, Ennwai

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

Ghanaian sensational Afro-Fusion artist, Ennwai, has released a new hit song, "AH LIKE THAT" on August 15, 2022, serving as his maiden single for the year.

Featuring NKZ Music boss, Guru, and former member of the SM Militants Music, Natty Lee, both kingpins in the Ghanaian Music industry, Ennwai's new single, "AH LIKE THAT" which was produced by Lazzy Beatz and mastered by EyeDembeat respectively is already trending across the country.

Ennwai, who has been behind the execution of many hit songs over the past decade as an entertainer believes the new afrobeat single is one of the best songs he has released that would earn him many feats.

The new song can be assessed on all digital music platforms.

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder