Eno Barony explains the motive behind her new song ‘Forever’

Eno Barony

Reigning VGMA rap artiste of the year, Eno Barony has explained the motive behind her latest single ‘Forever’ featuring Yaw Tog.

In explaining her reason, the ‘Obia Ba Ny3’ hitmaker mentioned that she wanted to try a love song and imagined the teenage relationships she engaged in her high school days. She described those relationships as the best period of love life in the cycle of humans.



“I wanted to do a love song. When I tried to picture love, I picture when I was in high school and my teen years. That kind of love was the best love. Growing up at that stage you have no worries and burdens and that’s the period you have the best love life,” she said to NYDJ on Y 102.5 FM during the “Ryse N Shyne’ show.



Speaking about her decision to feature fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog, Eno mentioned that she believed the young rapper was the best fit for the song because he was in High School.

“When I got this song, Yaw Tog was still in school and thought the song fitted him, so I sent it to him and he recorded his verse,” she said.



Eno Barony is currently promoting the song and entreating her fans to stream the song on all digital stores.