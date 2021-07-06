Eno Barony is an inspirational rapper - Reggie Rockstone

Rapper, Eno Barony

Source: GNA

Veteran rapper, Reggie Rockstone, has said the rap goddess, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame known in the music circus as Eno Barony as an inspirational rapper of her generation.

According to him, the sensational rapper and songwriter had become an inspiration to many artistes in the country, having broken the jinx to become the first female artiste to win the Best Rap Performance award at the just ended 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Expressing his views on 2021 VGMAs in an interview with the media in Cape Coast, the acclaimed pioneer of Hip-Life movement in Ghana, highly praised the energetic rapper for the feat chalked.



"Eno is one of the greatest rappers of our time - making an emphatic name for herself. She is very inspiring and has come a long way," Rockstone noted.



He encouraged her to sustain the momentum and sidestep any misdeeds that could ruin her promising career.



The 'Hip-Life Grandpa' called on Ghanaians to demonstrate patriotism, change their attitudes, and eschew any form of pessimism that had stifled the progress of music players for years, but support one another.

He underlined the need for players in the music industry and Ghanaians, in general, to religiously support artists in their career for them to gain international recognition and for sustainability.



"Let's raise the of patriotism and nationalism in the country. The Nigerians are doing it with "Niger no dey carry last" meaning they would never be last in everything but we are determined to destroy ourselves with "pull him down," he said.



Eno Barony was born on October 30, 1991, in Tema and released her debut single, "Wats Ma Name" and also "Tonga", the remix of the track "Tonga" by Joey B ft Sarkodie in 2014 lifted her into the limelight.



Even though she had previously recorded other singles, Eno came to wider attention when she released her first single, "Tonga", in 2014, which received commercial airplay.



She later recorded more songs including "Megye Wo Boy" in 2015, on which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.

In 2015, her mother died, and after several months of mourning, she broke the silence with hip hop song titled "The Best" with multiple award-winning Togolese artiste and Brand Ambassador for Togocel, Mic Flammez.



She recorded a single, "Daawa", with Shatta Wale in 2016 and in the same year, collaborated with rapper Kwaw Kese on a single called "Gari" and two other singles, "Touch the Body" with Stonebwoy, and "King of Queens" with Medikal.



That same year she headlined the Joy FM Old School reunion alongside Stonebwoy and participated in Adom FM's Temafest in 2016 alongside other artistes.



She was made the music commissioner for Ghana Meets Naija 2017 and Best Rapper nominee at Vodafone Ghana Music Wards 2018.