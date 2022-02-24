Eno Barony’s workout leaves fans jaw-dropping

Eno Barony takes fitness to another level

Eno Barony’s fans cheer her on



Eno Barony says she is real while working out



Different people with various body sizes take on fitness for various reasons and just watching can make you want to join.



Ghanaian female rapper, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known professionally by her stage name, Eno Barony, has confused social media users with a workout video she shared on Instagram.



In a video caption she shared along with the video on January 23, 2022, she said, “I’m not perfect but I’m real.”



To prove how real she can be, the rapper did sets of serious workouts where she mainly left the camera focused on her backside, getting fans to doubt if she really was the one.

In some of the comments shared by her fans, one said “Wow awesome job, keep on don't give,” while another added, “So far the only gal I see doing this right.”



In another comment, a confused user asked why Eno was working out and what for.



“I meant to say I'm sure you are not looking for energy or muscles,” the comment read.



Eno Barony is one of the thickest ladies in the showbiz industry, who has decided to take fitness to another level.



Besides Gifty Anti, Sister Afia, among others, the zeal to look and be healthy has become a goal for many people who are beginning to understand the importance of staying healthy through physical exercising.



