Eno Barony speaks on supposed planned beef with Sista Afia and Freda Rhymes

Rapper Eno Barony

Winner for Best Rap Performance at the just-ended 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Eno Barony has spoken on the supposed planned beef with Sista Afia and Freda Rhymes.

Recall that last year, the triangle beef between Eno, Sista Afia and Freda Rhymes was one that shook the music industry.



These three talented acts brought out their A-Game during the beef era, spitting bars and giving out punchlines, which ceased the attention of the music industry.

However, Sista Afia later came out to reveal, that all that happened was planned, which amazed many because it didn’t look like that at all, especially with the physical fights that were involved between Sista Afia and Freda Rhymes.



Eno speaking on this said she had no idea talks had gone on till certain things started coming her way. She said she was in regular talks with Sista Afia and discussed releasing her diss song after Sista Afia had released hers but it took a bit longer because she was not well, and it was around that time she saw Freda Rhymes came out with hers.