Enough of the discrimination – Wendy Shay defends TikTokers

Wendy Shay 4444.png Singer, Wendy Shay

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian TikTokers have received a lot of bashing in the last few days following the claims of Asantewaa that without them musicians can't record a hit song.

Amid the backlash, award-winning musician, Wendy Shay has added her voice and asked those who have been bashing them to cease fire.

The Rufftown Records signee in a tweet stated that TikTokers have been faced with unnecessary discrimination.

According to Wendy Shay, there are different types of stars in the world and as such, it is fair to say that these TikTokers are also stars in their own rights.

She cited football stars, movie stars, and music stars as examples of stars in Ghana.

"Enough of this discrimination of who a star is and who is Not …. We have Football stars, Music Stars, Movie stars and TikTok Stars So TiKToKers Are Stars Period!" her tweet read.

