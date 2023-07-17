'Enough of the insults, I’ll expose everything' - Judy Austin slams haters in video

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have been the targets of internet criticism ever since they made the decision to be open about their relationship which resulted in marriage.

Judy, taking to Yul's Facebook page claimed she's had enough of the online insults and drag after enduring about a year of abuse from haters.



The actress criticized well-known blogger Gistlover for spreading false information and Nigerians for also accepting it.



Judy said that she had reached the point where she had to speak up, noting that she had had enough.



She claims that nobody has the right to tell her or Yul who is 41, what to do with their lives, and that nobody knows how the actor ended up with her as his second wife.



The actress asked followers to join her live broadcast on Yul's page soon and promised to reveal all parties involved—since they believe themselves to be saints—as well as shocking information that will stun the world.

The caption of the video read: "I've had enough of the fake stories and negativity flying around about me and Yul Edochie on social media. It's time to expose everybody and everything going on."



Even though the actress appeared irritated in the video and made a commitment to divulge secrets, people continued to drag her as usual.



See comments here:



Ve Ra: "You never see anything You scattered someone's home and you're expecting peace. Never."



Nabitou Samake: "My dear this is the life that you choose. Better endured it. What were you expecting?"

Sharon Woods: "You've not seen anything yet .No peace for the wicked " Seth



Dumkene: "Our wifey Calm down no mind them...most of them are even commenting nonsense with the phone a married man bought for them. You are Yul's wife and nothing can change it. Just enjoy your marriage and your peace, leave all these hypocrites."



Oluchukwu Decency Udeh: "I said it! That she was the one handling this page! Yul is no longer with his senses anymore!!! May God set him free from this bondage in Jesus name. Amen."



Jamila Jibril: "I thought u were not bothered by the dragging.... You have not seen anything yet. No one is a saint I totally agreed. But,u being too comfortable on another's tears is unacceptable."