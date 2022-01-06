Ensure that the sex is on point before marriage - Princess Shyngle advises

You need to be sexually compatible with your partner, says Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle insists sex is key in a relationship



Princess Shyngle blames social media for collapse of her marriage



Before you say "I do" to a man, it is important to know if he is on the same sexual level as you, this is according to actress and social media influencer, Princess Shyngle.



In a lengthy video, Princess has detailed how women can avoid making mistakes that can lead to a divorce.



She has hammered the need to ensure that the man or woman you plan to settle down with is sexually compatible with you.

Princess Shyngle has confessed to being a freak in bed, and for that matter, it was good to find a man who matched her energy.



This simple mistake, among many others led to her divorce from her former husband, Gibou Bala Gaye.



"Sex is pretty much one of the most important things in a marriage. So, the sex needs to be on point because this is the person you have vowed to give your body to. This is the person you gonna have sex with for the rest of your life.



"So, the sex has to be on point. You guys need to be sexually compatible. We have women that love men who are gonna give them head, a man that is gonna be spontaneous, a man that is gonna have sex with you anywhere whether you like it in public. It's like you don't care, a man that is gonna be so lovey-dovey with you in public... I love that, I love being kissed and touched and fucked everywhere. I am a freak, you understand? So it was so important to marry a freak like me but a lot of women don't do shit like that. You guys just marry because you are fine," said the actress.



She added that her biggest mistake in her marriage that lasted for a few months was her discussion to share her love life on social media.

"Social media is one of the main reasons that fucked up my marriage," she revealed.



Watch the video below:



