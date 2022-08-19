0
Entertainers are too fake that they lie about their lifestyle – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Afropump Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy has thrown shots at some celebrities in the country for pretending and living fake lives just to deceive people or their fans.

According to him, this new trend has now become very serious to the extent that everyone wants to be lying about everything and boasting about things they don’t have or have never acquired in their lives.

He noted that it’s high time things of this nature are discouraged in the system before it gets out of hand.

“In the industry, I see a lot of people lying about things that they don’t even have. And they are capping and they are making someone’s progress shuttered down and feel incomplete whiles they lie about their shit and you realize that those who have stuff they don’t say nothing,” he said.

He continued that he has achieved a lot of things and people from his generation would be very proud of what he has achieved and build more on it.

The ‘therapy’ singer used the opportunity to advise his colleagues and other entertainers to stop hating each other or badmouthing people because some are doing very well in the industry than others.

