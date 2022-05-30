Epic Minds releases debut album featuring Skales, Camidoh, Trigmatic

Epic Minds

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Joburg production duo, Epic Minds have released their much-anticipated debut album ‘’Black Is Gold’’.

The 11-track album features a dynamic group of talented acts from across the continent, notably Skales (Nigeria), Khaeda (South Africa), Camidoh, Trigmatic and Aelsstreet (Ghana), Ingrid White (Cameroon), Flameboy Universe (Eswatini), NhoNho (Zimbabwe), among others.



With an exponentially growing fanbase on TikTok where the duo has earned millions of views in a short space of time, Epic Minds have produced a highly musical project that fuses Afrobeat and Amapiano elements. The production style and approach on the album was consciously pan-African, with emphasis on catchy melodies that makes the album a great treat for any music lover.



The album was produced and recorded between 2021 and 2022 in different African locations, including Johannesburg, Lagos, Accra and Yaoundé. Some of the notable hits on the album include ‘Still Love You’ featuring Nigerian superstar, Skales, ‘Tempted’ featuring Camidoh and ‘Love For Africa’ - the duo’s take of Magic System’s anthem ‘1er Gaou’.

Epic Minds is a super versatile production duo predominantly making electronic dance music. Formed in 2008, Epic Minds' material was first picked up by the Red Bull Music Studio in 2012, when the duo's song ‘Jiva’ was used in the Red Bull Beat Battle Competition.



Having released numerous hits with the likes of Davido, Sarz, Wizkid, Tekno and Harmonize, Skales is one of the most prolific artists in Nigeria. Epic Minds’ collaboration with fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Camidoh and other artists such as Tembie Craft and Khaeda gives the album an exciting sound which takes audiences into the rich sounds of the motherland.



