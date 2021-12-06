Epic costumes, smashing red carpet appearances at KOD’s ‘Rhythmz On Da Runway’

These celebrities graced the ‘Rhythmz On Da Runway’ event in style

The 2021 edition of ‘Rhythmz On Da Runway’ was characterized by scores of smashing red carpet outfits and bold fashion statements.



Themed ‘The masquerade’ edition, the event was witnessed by a host of Ghanaians including celebrities who thronged the red carpet in captivating outfits and Venetian masks to match.



The likes of Claudia Lumor, Salma Mumin, Irene Logan, Rocky Dawuni, Elikem Kumordzie, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and many other Ghanaian celebrities showed up in full style.

This year’s ‘Rhythmz On Da Runway’ event paraded some of Africa’s most leading men’s wears and women’s wear designs.



Astute fashion designers unveiled their latest collections and creations at the night of splendid fashion extravaganza and music.



There were exhibitions of business casual wears, street wears, formal wears, ethnic fashion wears and classic tailoring, which exuded innovation and style.



Not forgetting great performances from some Ghanaian artistes including the likes of KiDi, Samini, Edem and several others.



