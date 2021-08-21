Epic moment as Sarkodie and Jim Iyke exchange pleasantries in Nigeria

Sat, 21 Aug 2021 Source: ghbase.com
It was a show of brotherly affection and mutual respect when rapper Sarkodie and Nollywood star Jim Iyke bumped into each other in Nigeria.
In a viral video on social media, Jim Iyke was captured holding Sarkodie close to himself as they both exchanged pleasantries.
Not only that, it appears the two stars exchanged contacts before going their separate ways.
Sarkodie and the Nigerian superstar took pictures and shared them on their respective social media handles with cool words for each other.
The Sarkcess Music boss has been in Nigeria for the past few days currently promoting his new album titled “No Pressure.”
Watch the video below:
