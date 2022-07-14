Epixode considers more Highlife tunes amid 'Atia' blow up

Ghanaian musician, Epixode

Source: GNA

The 2021 Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Epixode says he will explore doing more highlife songs as part of efforts to sustain the genre.

There have been calls for the artiste to switch genres after the Highlife version of his "Atia" single featuring Kwabena Kwabena continues to make waves.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Epixode expressed his delight about how the Highlife version of the song had been received by music lovers, adding that this had encouraged him to explore more highlife music.



"I am a versatile artiste even though people might brand me as a Reggae/ Dancehall artiste. I do music for the people, and if there are calls for me to do more highlife songs, I would listen to the fans and continue to do good music.

"Most artistes shy away from doing Highlife, but I think it is time to revisit our original genre and I am really glad people have received it in a positive way and they should expect more," he added.



He further noted that doing more Highlife songs provides him the opportunity to connect to his roots and inner self as they try to sustain the genre and popularise it across borders.