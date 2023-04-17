Epixode explains why he doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol

Ghanaian artiste, Epixode

Ghanaian artiste, Epixode, has opened up on his choice to abstain from smoking and drinking alcohol despite the perception that such habits are prevalent in the showbiz industry.

In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy Prime, the musician explained that he was raised in a family that prohibited such behaviours.



Epixode admitted that although he sometimes feels the pressure to conform to such habits, especially when around his colleagues, he tries to remain resolute.



He recalled an instance where he faked being a ‘smoker’ at an event, just to avoid making people feel judged.



“Sometimes I fake it. Sometimes I dey backstage norrr somebody go come. ‘Chale you get lighter for there?’ Then I will say ‘Oh, the last one finish oo. Not to actually say that the people who do it are bad.

“From even a fan’s perspective, they idolize you. They look at you in certain ways. They look at you as somebody who they can see themselves in,” he said.



Epixode, however, clarified that his energy on stage has nothing to do with drugs as some may assume.



The ‘Atia’ hitmaker said his passion for music and performing is enough to fuel him, adding that he does not need any external substances to enhance his performance.



