Epixode reveals secret behind unique stagecraft

Epixode Neewwwe Epixode

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Reigning Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year Epixode has revealed that any craft he displays on the musical stage is well researched.

The "Odeshi'' hitmaker who recently won the Best Performer of the Year at the 2022 3Music Awards is considered one of the craftiest musicians in Ghana considering his astounding stagecraft.

Epixode who has again been nominated for the Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of Year at the upcoming VGMA said he felt blessed to be regarded as a good performer but indicated that a lot of hard work went into his craft.

"Anytime I am on stage I want to deliver a message to the audience. So, before I go on stage, my team holds a series of meetings to brainstorm on the kind of stagecraft that befits the show.

"And that involves what costume I will wear, the kind of music to be sung and how I would come on stage among other things that would make the audiences enjoy my performance.

"Every performance is scripted and very well-rehearsed and my team also deserve some credit because I can't do it alone and I feel very blessed to be a good performer," said the musician who is also into drawings and paintings.

Epixode also disclosed that he would drop an album later this year but would in the next few days drop a single titled "Atia Donko" something he described as the next biggest reggae song in the country.

