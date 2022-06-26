0
Epixode talks to Muse Africa about new single Atia and forthcoming album

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall singer Epixode has opened up on the inspiration for his new single Atia.

In an interview with Muse Africa, the singer revealed the song was built off the baseline of a song by Beres Hammond.

I heard the baseline one morning whiles having my normal morning reggae routing and I heard the baseline and I was like this sounds good and it kept ringing in my head,” he revealed.

He further revealed Atia was released because it hadn’t released a reggae single in 2022 and it felt right to do so.

Epixode also shared he is working on his album, which would have a reggae base but will be tilted towards a more indigenous feel.

“We are looking at redirecting the path and trying to create a reggae base for it but give it a more indigenous Ghanaian sound, which we cannot deny afrobeats is ruling the world so in as much as we want to do it, we need to do it because we want to get paid.”

He added the album will have a fusion of different diverse genres.

