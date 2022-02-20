Even Akufo-Addo kissed French president when he came to Ghana – Bulldog alleges

Bulldog justifies Shatta Wale and Kumordzie’s kiss

Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog, has claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo kissed French President, Emmanuel Macron when he visited Ghana some time ago.



Bulldog while justifying Shatta Wale’s kiss to an SM team member, Kumordzie, established that it is normal for a man to kiss a man on the lips.



Earlier, Shatta was subjected to wild public criticisms after a video in which he was seen giving out an expensive diamond chain to Kumordzie and kissing his lips after, went viral.



The topic was tabled for discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz and Bulldog in a bid to prove that, Shatta isn’t the first Ghanaian man to kiss a man, claimed that President Akufo-Addo did the same in the past.

“Last two years when French President was in Ghana, he kissed Akufo-Addo on the lips. It was a mouth-to-mouth kiss. For me, I think it is normal. If you watch these gangster movies, these are stuff that they do. It wasn’t a wet kiss or a deep kiss where they were exchanging saliva. It was a loyalty kiss. These things happen,” He stated.



One can recall that Shatta and Kumordzie’s ‘famous’ kiss was discussed across international media including some Nigerian blogs.



The attention of Sam George, who is a lead advocate for the anti-LGBTQ Bill before Parliament, was also drawn to it and it led to a back and forth on social media.



Watch the video below








