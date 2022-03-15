Even God can’t stop me from loving NDC and John Mahama – Mr Beautiful

Actor turn politician, Clement Bonney (Mr. Beautiful)

Actor turn politician, Mr. Beautiful, has indicated that not even God can stop him from loving ex-President, John Mahama, and the NDC party.

Mr. Beautiful, known as Clement Bonney, was recently seen in a viral video, contending with movie producer/director Famous, just after the premiere of a movie Mr. Beautiful starred in. According to Mr. Beautiful, he played the lead role in the movie, ‘Galamsey’. But he was neither on the poster nor the trailer.



The producer explained to the media later that Mr. Beautiful wasn’t on the poster because his affiliation with NDC will affect his film negatively.



In a phone interview on Anigye mmere show on Onua FM with James Clarke, Mr. Beautiful said he’s faced challenges in his acting career because of his affiliation with the NDC and the former president. But not even God can stop him from Loving the former president.

“Imagine, I have been home for seven years. I was sabotaged because of my NDC affiliation. Because of this, I went to exile. Yet the blood that flows in my veins is NDC. No amount of intimidation can make me revert that statement or the love I have for John Mahama and the NDC.



“Even God himself, if he tries, the angel will tell him, hey, the guy has decided not to rescind his decision,” Mr. Beautiful declared.