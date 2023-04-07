Even married Christians should forego sex during the 40 days of Lent – Anglican Priest

File photo of a couple caught in a romantic scene

Staying away from sex and its related pleasures during the Lent period is very vital, the All Souls Anglican Church pastor, Rev Father Amos Asiedu has said.

In a Mynewsgh report, Rev Asiedu said although it isn't a sin for married couples to have sex during this period, Christians must rather drive their focus on the significance of Easter among other things.



“Having sex by married couples is not a sin but for the Christian during the period of lent the focus should be the blood of Jesus and things that get you closer to God and not bodily pleasure like sex," he said.



According to him, married couples must reach a consensus and seek permission from each other before strictly observing the period.



“We advise that couples that are married need to communicate to each other and explain the need as a couple to desist from sex during this time. I mean you need to seek permission from your partner before you embark on fasting so that you are not disrupted by sex by your partner.”

He also established the implications of indulging in any form of sexual activity during this period.



“Even sex during this time weakens your spirit with God, that is why Jesus went away into the wilderness to fast, no destruction, just prayers and we need to do the same. The reason for the season is the blood of Jesus and its salvation nothing more nothing less and Christians must know this always”.



