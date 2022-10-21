Even wealthier men divorce their wives – LilWin justifies break-up with ex-wife

Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin, has established that marriage isn’t a ‘do or die’ affair.

He added that a marriage partner can leave anytime he or she so desires.



Stating reasons for his ugly breakup with his former wife, Patricia Afriyie, LilWin said even men who are wealthier than he is are leaving their marriages due to unfavorable conditions.



The ‘Ladder’ hitmaker likened marriage to a ‘road journey,’ adding that not all vehicles get to their destinations.



“It's not by force to stay in marriage till the end. Just as you impregnated two women at the same time, it's not your wish but things happen. You can’t force it, it’s a journey. For instance, it’s not all cars that travel from Accra to Kumasi that arrive safety. Some either get burnt, collide and damaged on the way. That’s how life is.



“You start with someone and the person gives up at a point. You cannot force that person to continue. A lot of wealthier men have even left their wives,” he told Zionfelix.

LilWin however addressed assertions that he ditched his wife after several years of struggling together.



“It is a normal talk. People say that all the time and there is some sense of entitlement because she has kids with you. I find it normal. She once fed me, gave me kids and washed my clothes so it's okay. Although I built my wealth alone without any contributions from her but it's okay for her to say that,” he added.



LilWin and Patricia’s marriage drama



LilWin’s ex-wife has been vocal in the media space following the actor’s recent engagement to another woman.



Pouring out countless accusations on a number of media platforms, Ms. Patricia Afriyie labeled LilWin a cheat and a womanizer, adding that the Kumawood actor was involved with countless women while they were still together.

Patricia, who is currently demanding her ‘pound of flesh’ from the actor, also claimed that she met him during his ‘poverty-stricken’ days yet persevered through life with him.



She also claimed to have had her first child with LilWin at age 14.



EB/EA