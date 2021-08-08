Event managers continue to suffer amid Coronavirus restrictions

Government has placed a ban on post wedding and funeral parties

Source: GNA

Mr. Christopher Amenyah, a young professional Master of Ceremony (MC) on Friday said that the ban on post-funeral and wedding receptions in the country continues to hurt the entertainment industry.

Mr. Amenyah, who practices his trade mainly in Tema said the ban had impacted on their engagement as some clients, have started demanding for refunds of part payments made.



He said: “event planners through no fault of their have no other option than to refund, even though some might have used the money to purchase items in preparation for the event.



“I hit ground zero recently as I had to refund all monies collected from clients after they canceled the events due to the COVID-19 restrictions”.



Mr. Amenyah, popularly known as MC Chris, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that for someone who thrives on events to earn a living, it was difficult getting events because people were not holding social functions.

He was, however, optimistic that online studies he took during the lockdown had now become his saviour, “am now training others in the profession through which I generate money to keep body and soul together”.



He, therefore, pleaded with the government to review the restrictions and allow wedding and funeral receptions to be organized.



"I think government should regularize it by allowing us to do our events and also strictly adhering to the protocols," he said.



He was also hopeful that things would ease up to enable people pick up their pieces and bounce back to life.