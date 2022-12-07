Event organisers don’t book me for shows - Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian artiste, Rocky Dawuni

Three-time Grammy Award nominee, Rocky Dawuni, has asked Ghanaian event organisers why they don't bill him to perform at events.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Mr Dawuni registered that show coordinators haven't noticed his presence even though he has lived in Ghana for the last four years.



“It has nothing to do with money. Someone asked the same question, and I told them I have no control over whether or not the event organiser will book me,” he stated.



According to him, he will be interested to know why they aren't booking him for events around the country.



“I don’t have any power over that. But we should ask any event planner why Rocky Dawuni isn’t booked for events even though he has been nominated for Grammys three times,” he added.



On November 15, 2022, the Internationally acclaimed Ghanaian artiste was nominated for the 65th Grammy Awards.

It was Rocky's third Grammy nomination having been nominated in 2015 and 2021.



The artiste was nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category with his new jam ‘Neva Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro after it was released on September 22, 2022.



Rocky Dawuni will be competing for the award with “Udhero Na,” by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, and “Gimme Love,” by Matt B and Eddy Kenzo.



The other songs nominated for the awards are “Last Last,” by Burna Boy, and “Bayethe,” by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.



ADA/BB