Every artiste needs therapy – Efya

The ‘Little Things’ hit singer, Efya Nokturnal has emphasized the importance of therapy in the lives of every musician as they embark on their music careers.

Efya Nokturnal asserts that most musicians live a complicated life hence, seeking therapy helps to shape their minds, as well as prepares them for the plans they set to achieve.



The singer made this statement in an interview on GhOne Entertainment as she promotes her new EP titled “No More Tears”.



“For the management to provide therapy for their artistes I think that is a wonderful idea. So that they will be mentally okay before they step out into the world because it’s not easy. I think therapy is important for every artiste because as creatives, it is not easy for us because we go through a lot that we cannot express all the time because of the eye that is on us. So, we try to maintain and be a little private as usual. I think therapy is very important for any artiste”, she said.



Aside from musicians, Efya Nokturnal urged her fans to go for therapy as she thinks everyone needs a sound mind to go by their daily lives.



“I feel like therapy is necessary for anybody. As human beings, we all have a very complicated mind that we are trying to figure out daily so it is just about placing yourself in the right environment so that you can protect yourself and your mind”, she added.

Watch the interview below:





ED/OGB