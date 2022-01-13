Every opinion shared in Ghana deemed political – Edem laments NPP, NDC tagging

Edem

Multiple-talented artiste, Edem born Denning Edem Hotor has spoken about how people are politically tagged for stating their opinion on issues in the country.

The ‘Are You Mad’ sensational hitmaker revealed that irrespective of being politically tagged he will continue to state his opinion on issues in Ghana.



Edem who happens to be the brain behind the Volta Regime Music Group said he’s now a grown man so he’s not much bothered about what people say.



“Sometimes due to unnecessary tagging, I feel I don’t need to comment on certain issues but sometimes if the issue is an issue I feel that I need to speak about why not,” Edem said.

“The truth is that Ghana is a two-party state and no matter what you do or say at every point in time you’ll be positioned at a particular place,” he continued.



“So you might as well deal with it and now I’m also a grown man and I’m not bothered about my choices,” he told Amansan Krakye.



He ended on Kastle FM “People have to respect people’s choices so if I ever decide to join any party it has to be my personal choice and I don’t care what anybody thinks”.