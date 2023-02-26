Everybody knows we don’t like each other – Sista Afia on relationship with Efia Odo

Sista Afia and Efia Odo

Ghanaian afro-pop musician Sister Afia has revealed that she is at loggerheads with female socialite cum actress Efia Odo.

According to her, the latter had repeatedly called her names which are unprintable and had also body-shamed her at a point.



Sista Afia contends that she cannot pretend in the public space to be cool with Efia Odo while they are at odds.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on February 24, 2023, she said “I mean if somebody gives me money right now to go around and beat her, I will do it. I’m just kidding (laughs).



“I mean it is what it is…I mean everybody knows that we don’t like each other.



“She has called me a hypocrite, she has called me ugly, she has done all these things so many times…I mean she has body-shamed me so many times.

“When I say I don’t like this person or nothing positive is going to come from her name, people should understand it…I mean in both ways nobody likes each other.



It may be recalled that Efia Odo on United Showbiz said that Sista Afia is irrelevant and for that matter, she doesn't care about her. In contrast, Sister also described Efia Odo as non-talented in an interview with Zionfelix, stating that she would not listen to any of her music.







Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:









Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:











AM/SARA