Everyone has seen the 'president's' topless photo online - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson reacts to a trending photo

Many have seen the president's topless photo, says popular actress



Quophi Okyeame corrects Yvonne Nelson on live radio



Yvonne Nelson has reacted to an image rumoured as a bedroom photo of a president.



The actress in a recent interview stated that the viral image that topped trends on Twitter weeks ago was one that got many talking and wondering if it was indeed the president.



On Wednesday, February 2, the host of Angel Drive, Quophi Okyeame published a snippet of his interview with the celebrated actress on Instagram where she was answering some trivial questions.

The host asked, "who will you hate to see naked?"



Yvonne Nelson, taken by surprise gave a burst of loud laughter and just when she was about to give her response, TV host and actress, Angela Bamford, who was also present in the studio to promote Yvonne's upcoming movie titled 'The Men We Love' whispered something into her ears.



Yvonne Nelson at this point couldn't hold back her laughter.



She wanted to give out the piece of information passed on by her friend.



"Let me tell you what she said, she said the President." After a quick laugh, she quizzed "But haven't you seen him? It is online. Isn't it online? Oh, but everyone has."

The presenter of the show, Quophi Okyeame quickly came in with a correction. "That is topless, it is not naked. That is just topless," he said in reaction to the viral photo of a man some people claim is the president.



The actress responded: "Oh okay, it is topless."



Yvonne finally answered that she would not like to see Solomon Owu, one of the studio guests naked.



See the video shared by Quophi Okyeame below:



