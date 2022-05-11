'Everything is increasing except salaries' - Lydia Forson complains

Lydia Forson complains for salaries to be increased

Concerns over high cost of living heighten

Ghana ranked 8th richest country in Africa



Lydia Forson fights passage of E-Levy bill



Outspoken actress, Lydia Forson, has become a household name for putting heat on the current government for failing to deliver its promises to cushion the ordinary Ghanaian.



The actress was vocal even before the fuel price hikes and remains assertive regardless of the backlash from persons believed to be members or sympathisers of the ruling party.



In a recent post shared by the actress on Twitter on May 11, 2022, she complained about the hike in prices for everything but salaries.



“Everything is increasing except salaries,” she tweeted.

Earlier this year, the actress shared a series of tweets criticizing the government for trying to pass the E-Levy. She argued that it would not benefit the ordinary Ghanaian, hence, the need to abolish it.



In a recent post, Lydia has expressed dissatisfaction with how some people are boasting about Ghana being the ‘8th richest country in Africa in a report published in worldpopulationreview.com.



The publication said Ghana’s economy, as of the end of 2021, was valued at US$74.26 billion, putting it ahead of Côte d’Ivoire and Angola whose economies were valued at US$70.99 billion and US$66.49 billion respectively.



The report has evoked reactions from different quarters with some touting the government for improving the Ghanaian economy.



Reacting to the development, Lydia Forson in a tweet could not fathom why anyone would take pride in ranking when the narrative has been that the country is in economic crisis.



