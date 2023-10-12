Everything they've said about my marriage is false, I’m not divorced - Tiktoker Asantewaa

Ghanaaian Tiktoker, Asantewaa

Popular Ghanaian Tiktoker, Asantewaa, has rebuffed claims that she has been divorced by her husband due to her inability to conceive after getting married.

Asantewaa noted that even though her marriage has not been perfect as she and her husband experienced some ups and downs, her marriage is in safe hands as opposed to what some people have been trumpeting on social media.



The popular Tiktoker claimed that some people are surprised by her ability to maintain her marriage because most public personalities are unable to do so.



Her comment comes on the back of rumors that she has been divorced due to her inability to give birth and properly perform marital duties.



Speaking in an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix which GhanaWeb monitored, Asantewaa stated that the rumors surrounding her marriage being in peril are false and should be disregarded by the public.



“I heard that I'm divorced, I don’t know if you also did. Sometimes I hear what people say about me and I’m like am I a twin? So marriage has been awesome and great, its not been a smooth journey because of course I am a human, and my husband is too. So we would argue sometimes and there have been sweet moments as well.

“I think I heard last month that I've been divorced and my husband has sacked me from the house, my car was taken away by my husband because I’m not able to give birth, I’m barren and like plenty of things. I’m sorry to let you all know that all of them are false,” she said.



Asantewaa further clarified that “Everything that you’re hearing they are all telling their minds and thinking out of the box. I heard a lot of public figures are not able to keep up their marriages so it feels weird that I am still young and able to keep mine. But yeah it's been good and we are still married I’m not divorced yet and I don’t think I will divorce."



