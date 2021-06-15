Ewes, Northerners are good in bed no matter their manhood size – Actress

According to the her, a man’s penis being big or small has nothing to do with his efficiency in bed

Ghanaian actress and Fashion Designer, Ama Serwah, has opined that Ewe men and Northern men always have their sex game on point, regardless of the size of their penis.

“Ewe men and Northern men, whether they have a big penis or small, are good in bed. You can come across a very tall, muscular ewe man with a very small penis but when you have sex with him, you will be amazed”, she said.



She said this during an interview on eTV Ghana’s adult edutainment show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ while sharing her opinion on the topic of whether the size of a man’s penis matters in determining how good he is in bed.

“It doesn’t matter the size. There are people with very huge penises but when they have sex with you, it doesn’t feel nice because they don’t know how to utilize it. There are also men with very small penises who know how to make you enjoy every bit of sex with them”, she opined.



According to the actress, a man’s penis being big or small has nothing to do with his efficiency in bed.