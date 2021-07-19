Ex-Black Stars player John Paintsil ventures into acting

John Paintsil with actor Lil Win

Former Ghanaian footballer, John Paintsil has ventured into acting.

After paying his dues for Ghana and his clubs, John is now trying his hands on other things.



In photos sighted by Zionfelix.net, he was seen acting with Lilwin and other popular Kumawood stars.



The photos were from the set of Lilwin’s ‘AGYA BOFO)’ series.



Lilwin has been posting photos from the set of yet to be broadcast series for some time now.

Currently, John Paintsil is an assistant coach for South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs.



The player in time past has always revealed his love for acting.



