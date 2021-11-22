Ex Doe and friends thrill crowd at Afrosamba concert

Ex Doe, Musician

The ecstasy and nostalgia will forever remain with patrons who made it to the Zylofon Media Complex for the Afrosamba Concert on Saturday night of November 20, 2021, where Ex Doe and friends’ performance took the crowd back into time.

The Afrosamba concert, undoubtedly, put together the biggest and first gathering of 90s music stars in Ghana under one roof.



Ex Doe and friends thrilled 90s music lovers at the Afrosamba concert inside Zylofon Media complex, East Legon with tunes from the past.



The show on Saturday night opened with a performance from energetic Okyeame Kwame who dazzled the crowd with his back-to-back hit songs.



Root I, Joe Frazier and Excellency of SAS Squad also stepped in line to provide real live entertainment.



Also joining the party to increase the euphoria and nostalgic experience was the ‘Philomena Kpiting3’ hitmaker Tic, as well as Akatatsie’s performance whose performances got the crowd moved with an ecstatic feeling.

Ex Doe climaxed the show with his controversial MABA song which got the crowd singing and rapping word for word like the song was just released yesterday.



His energy for the night could be captured in one word “Super”.



Just when the patrons thought it was all over, Chicago who is Ex Doe’s ‘ache rival’, made a surprise appearance sending the crowd into a frenzy mood.



The night was crowned with a rap battle between the two. The mood was simply electric!



The event was powered by Elivento and supported by Infinity records, events and tourism.