Ex-President Kufour ‘jams’ to Amakye Dede’s performance

Kufour enjoys music at Legends Night

Amakye Dede serenades audience with performances



Ghana’s highlife legends perform at Kab-Fam Legends Night



Former President, John Agyekum Kuffour, was spotted enjoying the melodious tunes from highlife legend, Amakye Dede as he performed during the Kab-Fam Legends Night event which came off on January 1, 2022.



Amakye Dede who is popularly referred to as the ''Iron Boy'', during his turn on the stage, was rock solid with his performance, keeping the entire crowd on their feet with some hit songs.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, the Former President seemed delighted as he and the audience present were serenaded by Ghana’s finest highlife legends.

The veteran artiste performed with music legends, Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba, who delivered their top-notch songs while highlife music-loving fans gathered to enjoy their show.



Present at the event were renowned persons which included Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Alhaji Collins Dauda (MP for Asutifi South), Sammy Awuku (Director General of the National Lottery Authority), Collins Dauda, Sammy Awuku, Henry Nana Boakye, Chief Biney, John Boadu, among many others.



This year's edition of the Legends Night was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.



