Ex-pastor’s wife reveals why their marriages are failing

CEO of MEGMAK Joint, Margaret has revealed the difficulties of being a pastor’s wife and why she got a divorce in the fifth year of marriage.

She indicated on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami that her marriage to the pastor was a tiresome. She termed her divorce by God's Grace.



“We were not compatible at all. We dated for three months because of our church. I attended a charismatic church so everything was rushed. We did not have enough time to get to know ourselves.



"If you want to get married, you don't do pre-counselling, marriage counselling and then after. It should be a process. But then we leave them and later there is a divorce,” Margaret disclosed.



According to her, the ideal period for dating is one year. Margaret added that being the wife of a pastor “is a lonely walk. You protect the image of the Christ we serve. Two, you protect the image of the church you are in and three, the image of your husband and your image as well.

So when you tell someone about your issues it becomes a problem because your marriage should not include a third party,” she added.



Margaret claims this is what drives a lot of pastors and their wives into considering suicide. However, she was able to only leave after five years of enduring it.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



