Except me, every family member of mine gifted with big buttocks – Cina Soul

Cina Soul

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome known in showbiz as Cina Soul has revealed that naturally, all her family members have big buttocks including her mother.

“Ohhh the big buttocks de33 it is my family members. They all have big buttocks, my mother, my sisters, everyone. But I am not part,” Cina Soul revealed this in an interview with radio XYZ monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Cina Soul a few weeks ago released her single “Ojorley” delivered in the ‘Ga’ language. In the music, the sensational singer metaphorically used the line “yo k3 ehe s3 n3” meaning a woman with big buttocks and went ahead to mention the name of her uncle “Partey Otokunor” who loved chasing women with big buttocks.



However, when asked why she used such a line “Oya wo yo k3 ehe s3 n3” in her song, Cina Soul categorically stated that she used big buttocks in her music to tell the world how God has blessed her family with big buttocks.

She further stated that God has denied her big buttocks. “Only me God said no”.



She also revealed that the big buttocks concept in her music Ojorley was written around her big sister known as Naa.