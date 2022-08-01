Excerpts of GhanaWeb's chat with Hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone

The Lowdown returns for the next season of the show for 2022 with a bang!

And in its first episode, Ismail Akwei interacts with the Grandpapa of Hiplife in Ghana, Reggie Rockstone.



With both British and Ghanaian backgrounds, the legend talks about life in the United Kingdom before he came down to Ghana to settle.



Reggie Rockstone also takes us through the business aspect of his life, the criticisms that met his waakye brand in a glass, Rockdoms, among others.



Produced differently from past episodes, this interview is raw, uncut and untouched, letting you right into the home of the Grandpapa himself.

Stay tuned and stay glued to your screens for this interactive and intriguing conversation between Ismail Akwei and Reggie Rockstone on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch some excerpts of the interview below as it as it airs on Monday, August 1, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.



