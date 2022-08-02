Exchange of vows: How it happened at Tracey Boakye’s glamorous wedding

Tracey Boakye and husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah exchanging vows

Scenes from Tracey Boakye’s much-talked-about wedding with Frank Badu Ntiamoah continue to flood social media platforms as the newly-wedded couple document their joy.

After creating a WhatsApp group for the facilitation of the wedding two months ago, the event eventually came off on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi and was followed by a dinner and thanksgiving service on 29th and 31st respectively.



Footage from the ceremony captured how celebrities thronged the venue to witness the epic occasion involving their colleagues – Tracey Boakye, an actress; and Frank Badu, an artist.



One of the videos that have gone viral is that which captured the exchange of vows. Looking dapper in a suit, the groom, as usual, was the first to make a sacred promise, followed by the bride who donned a beautiful white gown.



“I put this ring on the finger of my beloved as a symbol of the love I have for you and the promise to be there for you in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen!” the couple repeated after the officiating pastor in the Twi language one after the other amidst resounding cheers from the crowd.



The ceremony saw performances from Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Brother Sammy among other musicians.

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye has expressed profound gratitude to persons who honoured her invitation as well as those who have shared messages of goodwill.



“Happy New Month Abusuafuo. I’ve seen all your well wishes for my husband and I. We say thank you. God bless you all for your love and support,” she shared on Instagram.







BB